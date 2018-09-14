Forex reserves slip below $400-bn mark for first time in over a year: RBI

The country's declined by $819.5 million to $399.282 billion for the week to September 7 -- slipping below the $400-billion mark for the first time in over a year, Reserve Bank data showed Friday.

This is the second consecutive week of major fall in the reserves which indicates that the central bank has been selling the greenback to fight the fall in rupee, which had crossed the 73-mark earlier this week. The local unit closed at 71.84 Friday.

The total reserves had dropped by $1.191 billion to $400.101 billion in the previous reporting week.

In the week to September 7, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, fell by $887.4 million to $375.099 billion.

Expressed in American dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation/depreciation of such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

After remaining stable for years, gold reserves increased by $71.9 million to $ 20.234 billion in the reporting week.

But the special drawing rights with the dipped by $1.5 million to $1.476 billion. The country's reserve position with the Fund also decreased by $2.5 million to $2.474 billion, the apex bank said.