Former PNB chief manager, two associates held in Delhi for loan fraud

-
ALSO READ
ED questions Congress leader Ahmed Patel for 4th time in PMLA case
Bank fraud case: CBI raids multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh's Morena
CBI files case against Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd on complaint of Canara Bank
ED questions Congress leader Ahmed Patel for 10 hrs on 3rd day in PMLA case
SFIO completed investigations against 361 companies last fiscal: Govt
-
A former chief manager of a public sector bank and his two associates were arrested in Delhi for allegedly misappropriating funds through a loan fraud, police said on Wednesday.
The accused have been identified as Shailendra Kumar (63), a resident of Dwarka Sector-10, Ankit Sangwan (29), a resident of Vikaspuri and Sunil Sarki (31), a resident of Vikas Nagar, they said.
Police said a complaint was made by the Punjab National Bank alleging that one Sarki Trading Company through its proprietor Sunil Sarki obtained a cash credit (CC) limit of Rs 2.50 crore on the basis of false credentials and documents in 2013.
The company was shown having the business of clothes and garments. To secure the CC limit, forged documents of a property were mortgaged with the bank. The addresses of the borrower and the guarantor were not traceable and the account turned into a non-performing asset (NPA) in 2014, a senior police officer said.
During investigation, it was revealed that Kumar, being chief manager of the complainant bank, was well acquainted with the bank's systems, police said.
In connivance with the accused Sangwan, Sarki and other associates, the manager got a cash credit account opened in the name of Sarki Trading Company allegedly maintained by Sarki.
The chief manager sanctioned a CC limit of Rs 2.50 crore on the basis of false credentials and forged documents of mortgaged property. After siphoning off the complete CC limit, the account turned NPA. Sarki was a daily-wager earning a living off car washing, the officer said.
"The accused -- Shailendra Kumar (ex-chief manager, PNB), Ankit Sangwan (truck driver) and Sunil Sarki (car washer) -- have been arrested on Tuesday. The alleged roles of other accused is under the probe, Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O P Mishra said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU