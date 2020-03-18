Gold, silver remain volatile hitting price ratio at lifetime high of 121

Shares of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are caught in the same storm as banking stocks, which continue to reel from the contagion impact of the YES Bank bailout and the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the market trend was bearish (the BSE Sensex was down 5.6 per cent), the stocks of NBFCs (including housing finance companies) lost up to 14.6 per cent on Wednesday. So, what are investors worried about? The Street is sceptical of the sustainability of rich valuations of large players such as Bajaj Finance and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) because the ...