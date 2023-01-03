JUST IN
UPI processes record 7.82 bn transactions in December, ends 2022 on a high
Indian bank credit growth to be stronger in Q4FY23, says Emkay Global
Sundaram Finance to revise interest rate on term deposits from Jan 1
SBI, LIC among key govt-run financial institutions set to see new faces
Govt hikes interest rate on post office savings schemes by up to 1.1bps
Religare Finvest signs settlement agreement with all its lenders for OTS
Govt hikes interest rate on NSC, senior citizen savings scheme from Jan 1
RBI working on alternate arrangements for banks hit by EU oversight rule
What is Chanda Kochhar loan fraud case?
Noida, Greater Noida authorities to invest Rs 1,812 crore for Intl' airport
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
Indian banks going through a purple patch: NPAs trending downwards
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

HDFC Ltd assigns 19% higher loans worth Rs 8,892 cr in Q3 ending Dec 2022

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Tuesday said it has assigned (sold) 19 per cent higher loans to the tune of Rs 8,892 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022

Topics
HDFC Ltd | finance sector | Finance Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HDFC

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Tuesday said it has assigned (sold) 19 per cent higher loans to the tune of Rs 8,892 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022.

The corporation had assigned loans amounting to Rs 7,468 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"All the loans assigned during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, were to HDFC Bank pursuant to the buyback option embedded in the home loan arrangement between the Corporation and HDFC Bank," it added.

Loans sold in the preceding 12 months amounted to Rs 35,937 crore against Rs 27,591 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross income from the dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was Rs 482 crore compared to Rs 195 crore a year ago, it added.

During the December 2022 quarter, the profit on the sale of investments was nil, the mortgage lender said.

Last April, the country's largest private lender HDFC Bank agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about USD 40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore. The merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24, subject to regulatory approvals.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the entity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HDFC Ltd

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 23:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU