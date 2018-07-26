Higher interest income propels Yes Bank to Q1 net profit of Rs 12.6 bn

-
ALSO READ
Yes Bank gets committee nod for raising Rs 30 billion via Basel-III bonds
Yes Bank net profit jumps 29% in March quarter as loan book swells
YES Bank raises Rs 38.47 bn for five-year tenor through global bonds
For diaspora, YES Bank gets RBI nod to open offices in London, Singapore
Yes Bank Q4 net rises 29% to Rs 12 bn; interest income increases 23%
-
Helped by higher interest income and growth in its corporate banking division, Yes Bank Ltd beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday.
Net profit rose to Rs 12.60 billion ($183.43 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, from Rs 9.66 billion.
Analysts were expecting Rs 12.15 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data which compiled data from 22 analysts.
Interest earned rose 41.3 per cent to Rs 65.78 billion.
The company took a mark-to-market loss of Rs 926.7 million in the quarter, it said, relating to bond-trading losses incurred in December 2017 and March 2018 quarters as a result of a spike in bond yields in the recent months.
It said it will spread Rs 2.78 billion over the subsequent quarters.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU