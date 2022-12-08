JUST IN
ADB approves $780 mn loan to expand Chennai's metro rail network
Bank of Maharashtra raises Rs 348 cr from bonds to fund business growth
FSIB invites applications from candidates for Bank of Baroda's CEO post
Axis Bank likely to issue Rs 12,000 cr of tier-2 bonds amid credit growth
Mix of PSBs aided in boosting customer services, creating strong banks: MoS
Over Rs 12 crore swindled from Kozhikode Corporation accounts in PNB
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank likely to raise Rs 5,000 cr each via bond sales
Trade settlement in rupee: Govt, RBI devise country-specific plan
Govt clarifies foreign funds can own over 51% stake in IDBI Bank
Rally in PSU banks to sustain on higher margins, loan surge: Morgan Stanley
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Rupee gains 3 paise to close at 82.44 against dollar on positive equities
Business Standard

IndusInd Bank enters into Rs 500 crore co-lending pact with SV Credit Line

Private sector IndusInd Bank announced its tie-up with non-banking finance company SV Credit Line for a co-lending agreement for Rs 500 crore loan exclusively to women borrowers

Topics
IndusInd Bank | NBFCs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank

Private sector IndusInd Bank announced its tie-up with non-banking finance company SV Credit Line for a co-lending agreement for Rs 500 crore loan exclusively to women borrowers.

The agreement will help rural women access to affordable loans which they could use for a wide range of economic activities such as agriculture, animal husbandry, trading and local manufacturing, among others, SV Credit Line said in a statement.

"The fact that we offer their products and services only to women customers makes this proposition a winning one," SV Credit Line Group CEO Vivek Goyal said.

The NBFC (non-banking finance company) only lends to women customers and has a 3.5 lakh customer base serviced by 248 branches spread across 10 states and 130 districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IndusInd Bank

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 19:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.