JUST IN
RBI went beyond just housekeeping with some bold moves in 2022
Looking back at 2022: RBI's regulatory review 2.0 is a game-changer
RBI advises fintechs to focus on governance, data protection issues
RBI removes informal restrictions on rupee NDF trades, says report
How will Budget 2023 affect your taxes and investments?
One in two urban Indians investing more post Covid: DSP MF-YouGov Survey
Govt not to make RBI report on MPC's first-ever inflation failure public
CBDT issues important circular on TDS on salaries for current fiscal
Finance ministry likely to target fiscal deficit of 5.5-6% in FY24 Budget
Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR up to 30 basis effective December 12
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
To woo customers, HDFC Bank aims to issue 1 mn credit cards every month
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Loans worth Rs 10,09,511 written off in last 5 financial years: Sitharaman

Scheduled commercial banks have written off loans amounting to Rs 10,09,511 crore in the last five financial years, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Lok Sabha

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | financial year | loans

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Scheduled commercial banks have written off loans amounting to Rs 10,09,511 crore in the last five financial years and the process of recovery of dues from the borrowers continues, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Sitharaman said recovery in NPA (non performing asset) accounts, including written-off loans, was an on-going process.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, public sector banks have recovered Rs 4,80,111 crore, including Rs 1,03,045 crore from written-off loans, during the last five financial years, she said.

"As per inputs received from the RBI, scheduled commercial banks have written off an amount of Rs 10,09,511 crore during the last five financial years," Sitharaman said during Question Hour.

The borrowers of written-off loans continue to be liable for repayment and the process of recovery of dues from the borrower in written-off loan accounts continues, she added.

Banks continue to pursue recovery actions initiated in written-off accounts through various recovery mechanisms available, Sitharaman added.

The actions include filing of a suit in civil courts or in Debts Recovery Tribunals, action under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, filing of cases in the National Company Law Tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, through negotiated settlement and compromise and sale of NPAs.

"Therefore, write-off does not benefit the borrowers," she said.

The minister said according to RBI guidelines and policy approved by banks' boards, NPAs, including those in respect of which full provisioning had been made on completion of four years, were removed from the balance sheet of the bank concerned by way of write-off.

Banks evaluate and consider the impact of write-offs as part of their regular exercise to clean up their balance sheet, avail of tax benefit and optimise capital, in accordance with RBI guidelines and policy approved by their boards, she said.

Replying to a question, Sitharaman said the process of retrieving money of small depositors and investors from loan defaulters was very complicated as the legal process was lengthy and there were multiple claimants to the seized assets that included banks and other financial institutions.

The minister said she was aware of the depositors undergoing extreme difficulties and there was a need to look into the issue and how to simplify the process.

Earlier, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said names of loan defaulters were not disclosed due to RBI guidelines but their names could be disclosed once their assets were put up for auction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 13:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.