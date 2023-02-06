JUST IN
PSBs post 65.7% rise in Q3 net profit on healthy interest margins
Indian banks' NIM to contract in FY24 as deposit costs rises: Fitch
IDFC First Bank to raise Rs 2,196 cr via preferential allotment of shares
Axis Bank says it is comfortable with exposure to Adani Group entities
Banking sector remains resilient amid Adani Group's stock rout, says RBI
State Bank of India books over Rs 14,000-cr profit in its best performance
RBI says 'banking sector remains resilient, stable' amid Adani stocks rout
Euro hits 10-month-high on dollar as central banks chart divergent courses
SBI gave loans worth $2.6 billion to Adani group companies, says report
Budget proposals don't seek privatisation of state-owned banks: DEA Secy
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
PSBs post 65.7% rise in Q3 net profit on healthy interest margins
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Muthoot Finance December quarter profit beats estimates on high gold prices

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Muthoot Finance Ltd reported a third-quarter profit on Monday that beat analysts' estimates, as higher gold prices boosted demand during the festive season

Topics
Muthoot Finance | Gold Prices

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Muthoot Finance logo
Muthoot Finance logo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Muthoot Finance Ltd reported a third-quarter profit on Monday that beat analysts' estimates, as higher gold prices boosted demand during the festive season.

The gold financing company reported a profit of 9.02 billion rupees ($109.14 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, down from 10.29 billion rupees a year earlier hit by lower interest income, it said in an exchange filing.

However, analysts on average were expecting a profit of 8.75 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The gold loan industry typically benefits from a surge in price of the metal. Bullion prices have risen in the recent months, as demand for gold as a safe-haven investment has increased due to market volatility.

Analysts have also said that the industry for banks and non-banking financial companies(NBFC) is expected to see significant growth in the long run, considering the large household gold jewellery holding in India, even as more players enter the gold loan market.

"Despite the challenges, efforts by the NBFC sector has increased the visibility of gold loans as a safe, secured lending product," the company said.

In recent months, India has seen a rise in credit off-take, even as lending costs increased with a pick-up in economic activities from pandemic lows, which has helped drive robust earnings for lenders.

The company was helped by a 5.6% rise in loan assets to 577.31 billion rupees, compared to 546.88 billion an year ago.

However, interest income - the difference between interest earned and paid - fell 7.8% to 26.18 billion rupees in the quarter.

($1 = 82.6490 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto and Priya Sagar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Muthoot Finance

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 21:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.