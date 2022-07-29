JUST IN

PNB raises asset quality guidance, aims to lower net NPA to 3.5% by March
Bandhan Bank opens its first currency chest in Patna's Deedargunj
Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore
After PMC Bank, Wadhawans duped Indian Bank of Rs 279 crore
Banking liquidity surplus shrinks on RBI's defence of rupee
Board-level engagement in banks on climate risk inadequate: RBI survey
IDBI Bank sale: Clarity on sale glide path for buyers after EoI stage
Q1 results: Private banks' net profit rises 47% on fall in provisions
South Indian Bank net profit up 10-fold in Q1, asset quality improves
HDFC Bank opens special window offering 6.80% interest for NRE deposits
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Rupee rises 45 paise to close at 79.24 against USD amid fresh FPI inflows

Business Standard

NARCL to start operation with Rs 50,000 cr stressed loan by Sep: PNB MD

In September last year, the government had announced a guarantee worth Rs 30,600 crore to security receipts issued by NARCL. The guarantee will be valid for five years

Topics
bad bank | Stressed loans

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
NARCL
Representational image

The National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) or the bad bank is expected to begin its operation by September, Punjab National Bank (PNB) Managing Director A K Goel said on Friday.

PNB has identified 8 stressed accounts worth Rs 2,486 crore for transfer to NARCL and these fully provided for accounts would be transferred by the end of second quarter, he said.

Asked how much the bank expects to realise from the resolution of these accounts, Goel, who is also the chairman of Indian Banks' Association (IBA) said, it will depend on a formula which has not been finalised yet.

The IBA was entrusted with the task of setting up the bad bank.

Goel said stressed loan worth Rs 50,000 crore would be transferred to NARCL in the first phase and subsequently more stressed accounts would be shifted.

In September last year, the government had announced a guarantee worth Rs 30,600 crore to security receipts issued by NARCL. The guarantee will be valid for five years.

NARCL will try to identify and acquire assets on 15:85 cash and security receipts (SRs) basis. While public sector banks have taken a majority stake in NARCL, its subsidiary India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL) will be majority-owned by private sector banks.

In her Budget 2022 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the government intends to set up a bad bank.

"An asset reconstruction company limited and asset management company would be set up to consolidate and take over the existing stressed debt," she had said in the Budget speech.

It will then manage and dispose of the assets to alternate investment funds and other potential investors for eventual value realisation, she had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on bad bank

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 18:31 IST

`
.