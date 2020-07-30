JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » Features » Others

B Ramesh Babu takes over as MD and CEO of Karur Vysya Bank for three years
Business Standard

PM Modi to meet chiefs of all financial sector regulators on Thursday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minster Piyush Goyal and Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will also be a part of the meeting

Topics
Narendra Modi | financial sector | Indian Economy

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
The meeting is likely to focus on economic revival, particularly the steps taken in the field of MSMEs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday meet the chiefs of all financial sector regulators including Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minster Piyush Goyal and Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will also be a part of the meeting, scheduled to be held through video conferencing.

The meeting is likely to focus on economic revival, particularly the steps taken in the field of MSMEs. The meeting comes a day after the prime minister met bankers.
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 00:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU