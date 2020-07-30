PM Modi to meet chiefs of all financial sector regulators on Thursday

Prime Minister will on Thursday meet the chiefs of all regulators including Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.



Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minster and Roads and Highways Minister will also be a part of the meeting, scheduled to be held through video conferencing.



The meeting is likely to focus on economic revival, particularly the steps taken in the field of MSMEs. The meeting comes a day after the prime minister met bankers.

