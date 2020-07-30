PM Modi to meet chiefs of all financial sector regulators on Thursday

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday meet the chiefs of all financial sector regulators including Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minster Piyush Goyal and Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will also be a part of the meeting, scheduled to be held through video conferencing.
The meeting is likely to focus on economic revival, particularly the steps taken in the field of MSMEs. The meeting comes a day after the prime minister met bankers.
