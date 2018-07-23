PNB gets Rs 28.16 bn as part of capital infusion plan via equity shares

State-owned on Monday said it has received Rs 28.16 billion as capital infusion from the government via preferential allotment of

"The bank, as per...Department of Financial Services notification, has received amount of capital infusion of Rs 28.16 billion towards contribution of the central government," said in a regulatory filing.

The preferential allotment of to government will be made after completing the process of regulatory approvals, said.

Allahabad Bank had informed last week that it received Rs 17.90 billion as capital infusion from the government.

The government has approved capital infusion in five public sector lenders. The other three in this pack are -- Rs 20.19 billion, -- Rs 21.57 billion and Corporation Bank -- Rs 25.55 billion.

It is also likely that 2-3 more may be added to the list. The government had announced Rs 2.11 trillion capital infusion programme for public sector (PSBs) last October.

As per the plan, PSBs were to get Rs 1.35 trillion through re-capitalisation bonds, and the balance Rs 580 billion through raising of capital from the market.

Of the Rs 1.35 trillion, the government has already infused about Rs 710 billion through recap bonds and the balance would be done during the current fiscal, 2018-19.

stock closed 4.57 per cent up at Rs 78.95 on BSE.