JUST IN

RBI's market operations helped banks in funding during Covid: Study
BoB mulls issuing long term bonds to fund infra, affordable housing sectors
Canara Bank and HDFC Bank hike MCLR, month after RBI raised repo rate
HDFC Bank hikes MCLR by 0.2% in third consecutive increase in rates
MoD says 3 pvt banks can provide financial services in overseas procurement
Centre seeks to grant bank licence to PSBs to enable privatisation
Equitas SFB Q1: Gross advances at Rs 21,699 cr as on June 30, up 22%
Canara Bank raises MCLR by 10 basis points to 7.50% with effect from July 7
Goldman Sachs sees Kotak Mahindra Bank entering $100-bn club by FY27
City Union Bank to raise up to Rs 500 cr via QIP; shareholder meet in Aug
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

RBI's market operations helped banks in funding during Covid: Study

Business Standard

RBI cancels licence of Shri Anand Co-operative Bank due to lack of capital

RBI on Thursday said it has cancelled the license of Shri Anand Co-operative Bank, Chinchwad, Pune as the lender does not have adequate capital and cannot pay its present depositors in full.

Topics
RBI | Reserve Bank of India | Pune

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo
Representational Image

RBI on Thursday said it has cancelled the license of Shri Anand Co-operative Bank, Chinchwad, Pune as the lender does not have adequate capital and cannot pay its present depositors in full.

The bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on Thursday (July 7, 2022), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.

The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra has been asked to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

As per the data submitted by the bank, more than 99 per cent of the depositors are entitled to receive full amount of their deposits from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), RBI added.

"Consequent to the cancellation of its license, 'Shri Anand Co-operative Bank Ltd, Chinchwad, Pune' is prohibited from conducting the business of banking which includes, among other things, acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits...with immediate effect," the central bank said.

Giving reasons for cancelling the license, the RBI said the bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects, and hence does not comply with the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Also, the bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full.

"Public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further," the RBI said.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to Rs 5 lakh from DICGC.

As on May 18, 2022, DICGC has already paid Rs 9.42 crore of the total insured deposits, the RBI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Thu, July 07 2022. 23:22 IST

`
.