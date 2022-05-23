JUST IN

Bandhan Bank to increase exposure to secured loans to MSME: MD & CEO
Paytm payments bank expects RBI curbs to be lifted in 3-5 months: Executive
Bandhan Bank to increase exposure to secured loans, says MD & CEO
No capital support from govt needed this year: Punjab & Sind Bank MD
Bank of Maharashtra eyes 25-30% jump in net profit in FY23 with NII growth
PNB earns over Rs 645 crore through ATM transaction charges in FY22
Karur Vysya Bank posts 105% rise in net profit to Rs 213 crore in Q4
Overseas loan business of 6 Indian banks up 7-33% in FY22, shows data
BRICS bank to open India's regional office in GIFT City in Gujarat
Bank credit grows 10.82%; deposits rise 9.71% in fortnight ended May 6: RBI
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Expectation of rate hike in June 'a no-brainer', says RBI Governor

Business Standard

RBI-constituted panel to review customer service standards in banks, NBFCs

The RBI on Monday said it has set up a committee to evaluate the efficacy, adequacy and quality of customer service in banks, NBFCs, and other entities regulated by it.

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Customer Service | Banks

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The RBI on Monday said it has set up a committee to evaluate the efficacy, adequacy and quality of customer service in banks, NBFCs, and other entities regulated by it.

The six-member committee headed by former RBI deputy governor B P Kanungo has been asked to submit a report within three months from the date of its first meeting, the central bank said in a statement.

"Evaluate the efficacy, adequacy and quality of customer service in entities regulated by RBI vis--vis the existing RBI guidelines on customer service and identify gaps, if any," is one of the terms of reference given to the panel.

It will also review the emerging and evolving needs of the customer service landscape, especially in the context of evolving digital/ electronic financial products and distribution landscape and suggest suitable regulatory measures.

Besides, it has also been asked to identify the best practices, adopted globally and domestically, in customer service and grievance redressal, especially for improvement in services rendered to retail and small customers, including pensioners and senior citizens.

Suggesting measures to leverage technology for enhancing customer service efficiencies, upgrading internal grievance redress mechanism in Regulated Entities and strengthening the overall consumer protection framework of RBI, is another task given to the panel.

Other members of the panel are: A K Goel (Chairman IBA and MD & CEO, PNB), A S Ramasastri (former Director, IDRBT), Amitha Sehgal (Hon. Secretary, AIBDA), Rajeshri N Varhadi (Professor, University of Mumbai), and Anil Kumar Sharma (Executive Director, RBI).

The RBI further said the Committee may also invite domain experts and RBI officials for consultations and/or to participate in its deliberations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Mon, May 23 2022. 19:46 IST

`
.