JUST IN
RBI cancels licence of The Seva Vikas Co-op Bank amid inadequate capital
I-banking fees dip in nine months to September as smaller deals dominate
IDBI Bank's privatisation process likely to conclude by Sep 2023: Officials
Bank of Maharashtra raises lending rate by 20 bps; EMIs to become costlier
South Indian Bank enters World Book of Records for '101 Oonjals'
The making of digital rupee: A deep dive into RBI's concept note
Analysts see Q2 net profit growth of banks at 23% YoY, NII at 10%
Bidders for IDBI Bank to declare no conviction or adverse regulatory orders
No material impact of rate hike on demand for home loans: RBI data
SBI lines up NPAs over Rs 746 cr including Sintex BAPL for sale in Oct-Nov
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
RBI cancels licence of The Seva Vikas Co-op Bank amid inadequate capital
Business Standard

RBI pulls up banks on exposures' ratings without lenders' names

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said that a bank loan rating by rating agencies not having lenders' names won't be considered for capital computation by banks

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Indian Banks

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said that a bank loan rating by rating agencies not having lenders' names won't be considered for capital computation by banks.

Such loans will have to be treated by banks as unrated and they will assign risk weights to them.

In a circular issued to all banks on Monday, the RBI noted that disclosures relating to lenders' details are not available in a large number of Press Releases (PRs) issued by external credit assessment institutions (ECAIs) due to the absence of requisite consent by the borrowers to the ECAIs.

"It is, therefore, advised that a bank loan rating without the above disclosure by the ECAI shall not be eligible for being reckoned for capital computation by banks... They (banks) shall treat such exposures as unrated and assign applicable risk weights," the RBI said.

It cautioned that if the relevant information is not provided, then banks would have to assign risk weights to such unrated exposures.

This could further lead to lowering of provision for capital and underpricing of risks, the central bank cautioned further.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 20:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.