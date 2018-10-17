RBI reaffirms Rana Kapoor's successor to be appointed by Feb 1: Yes Bank

-
ALSO READ
YES Bank promoters Rana Kapoor, Madhu Kapur seek to settle differences
Nothing is sacred as India's central bank cleans up the financial sector
Will never sell shares of YES Bank, even after I demit office: Rana Kapoor
YES Bank denies any dealing with company of Rana Kapoor's daughters
RBI allows Rana Kapoor to continue as YES Bank MD & CEO till further notice
-
India's Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India has reaffirmed that a successor to chief executive officer Rana Kapoor should be appointed by February 1, 2019.
The private sector lender's appointed committee is targeting to complete the recruitment procesmid-Decembermid December 2018, it added.
Yes Bank had earlier said it would seek the central bank's approval to extend Kapoor's term beyond January since it needed more time to identify and groom a successor, after RBI trimmed his term despite shareholders giving a nod to extend it for three more years.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU