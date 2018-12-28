JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Rupee opens 30 paise higher at 70.05 against US dollar
Business Standard

RBI relaxes withdrawal limit for depositors of City Co-op Bank to Rs 5,000

The RBI had, in April, imposed several restrictions on City Cooperative Bank, including limiting the withdrawal by depositors to Rs 1,000

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

RBI
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters

The Reserve Bank has increased the withdrawal limit for depositors of City Co-operative Bank Ltd, Mumbai, to Rs 5,000.

Amid weakening of the financial position of the cooperative bank, the RBI in April had imposed several restrictions on it, including limiting the withdrawal by depositors to Rs 1,000.

Now the RBI has modified its April directions in relation to the bank.

"A sum not exceeding Rs 5,000 of total balance in every savings bank account or current account or term deposit account or any other deposit account...may be allowed to be withdrawn by depositor...," the RBI said in a release.

It, however, added the modification "should not per-se be construed" to imply that Reserve Bank of India is satisfied of substantive improvement in the financial position of the bank.

The City Co-operative Bank, without RBI's prior approval, cannot grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, and sell, transfer or otherwise dispose any of its properties or assets except as notified in the RBI directions of April 17.
First Published: Fri, December 28 2018. 13:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements