RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in September, says report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained net buyer of the US currency in September 2021, after it purchased USD 791 million on the net basis from the spot market, RBI data showed.
In the reporting month, the central bank had bought USD 9.169 billion and sold USD 8.378 billion in the spot market, the monthly RBI bulletin for November 2021, released on Monday showed.
In August 2021, RBI had net bought USD 3.747 billion. It had purchased USD 10.887 billion and sold USD 7.14 billion in the spot market during the month.
In September 2020, RBI had net purchased USD 8.172 billion.
During FY 2020-21, RBI had net purchased USD 68.315 billion from the spot market. It had bought USD 162.479 billion from the spot market and sold USD 94.164 billion during the fiscal 2020-21, the data showed.
In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of September 2021 was USD 49.606 billion, same as in the previous month, the data showed.
