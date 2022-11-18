RBI sold net $10.36 bn in spot foreign exchange market in Sept: Bulletin

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The (RBI) sold a net of $10.36 billion in the spot market in September, the central bank said in its latest monthly bulletin released on Friday.

The said it bought $23.27 billion and sold $33.62 billion in the spot market.

The rupee tumbled from around 79.5 per dollar to more than 81.5 in September. It plunged to a record low of 83.29 in October, with traders citing instances of intervening in the markets to curb volatility over the period.

The said its net forward dollar holdings was $10.42 billion as of end-September, compared with $20.16 billion as of end-August.

The central bank has sold a net of $54 billion since the beginning of the year.

