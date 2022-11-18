JUST IN
Rupee closes at 81.70 against dollar amid muted trend in domestic equities
Rupee slides as Chinese yuan weakens, October trade deficit hits mood
Rupee closes at 81.63 against dollar amid muted trend in domestic equities
Rupee falls to 81.63 against dollar amid muted trend in domestic equities
Rupee falls 35 paise to close at 81.26 against US dollar on forex outflows
Rupee sheds 21p to dollar as Polish missile strike sparks risk aversion
Rupee depreciates 66 paise to 81.57 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee closes at 81.26 against dollar amid muted trend in domestic equities
US Department of Treasury removes India from its Currency Monitoring List
India's forex reserves down again; fall $1.1 billion to $529.99 billion
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Rupee closes at 81.70 against dollar amid muted trend in domestic equities
India's forex reserves rise at fastest pace since August 2021: RBI data
Business Standard

RBI sold net $10.36 bn in spot foreign exchange market in Sept: Bulletin

The RBI said it bought $23.27 billion and sold $33.62 billion in the spot market

Topics
RBI | forex market | Indian Economy

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

reserve bank of india, rbi
The central bank has sold a net of $54 billion since the beginning of the year

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold a net of $10.36 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in September, the central bank said in its latest monthly bulletin released on Friday.

The RBI said it bought $23.27 billion and sold $33.62 billion in the spot market.

The rupee tumbled from around 79.5 per dollar to more than 81.5 in September. It plunged to a record low of 83.29 in October, with traders citing instances of RBI intervening in the markets to curb volatility over the period.

The RBI said its net forward dollar holdings was $10.42 billion as of end-September, compared with $20.16 billion as of end-August.

The central bank has sold a net of $54 billion since the beginning of the year.

 

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 17:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.