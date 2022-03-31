JUST IN

Euro holds at one-month high, yen set for worst month since 2016
Euro rises vs dollar as eurozone inflation fans rate hike expectations
Rupee skids 21 paise to 75.94 against dollar as crude oil prices spike
Rupee advances 4 paise to 75.69 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee soars 43 paise to hit 4-week high on hopes of Ukraine-Russia truce
Rupee advances 23 paise to 75.93 against US dollar in early trade
Dollar hits 6-year high vs yen as BOJ moves against rising bond yields
India's forex reserves slump by another $2.59 bn in week ending March 18
Inflationary woes over commodity prices to maintain pressure on rupee
Gold, asset devaluation pulls India's forex reserve down by $2.597 bn
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Euro holds at one-month high, yen set for worst month since 2016

Business Standard

Rupee advacnes 23 paise to 75.67 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee advanced 23 paise to 75.67 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Thursday, supported by positive domestic equities and a fall in crude oil prices.

Topics
Rupee vs dollar | Indian rupee | US Dollar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Indian currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Indian currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

The rupee advanced 23 paise to 75.67 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Thursday, supported by positive domestic equities and a fall in crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.67 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 23 paise from the previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee dropped by 17 paise to close at 75.90 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.14 per cent to 97.92.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 4.54 per cent to USD 108.30 per barrel after reports surfaced that US President Joe Biden is preparing to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to control energy prices.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that India has received a record number of foreign direct investments during the last few years despite the COVID-19 crisis, and has quite a few safeguards in place to mitigate the risks from capital flows.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 152.24 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 58,836.23, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 44.40 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 17,542.65.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,357.47 crore, according to stock exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Rupee vs dollar

First Published: Thu, March 31 2022. 10:58 IST

`
.