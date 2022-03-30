JUST IN

Rupee skids 21 paise to 75.94 against dollar as crude oil prices spike
Rupee advances 4 paise to 75.69 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee soars 43 paise to hit 4-week high on hopes of Ukraine-Russia truce
Rupee advances 23 paise to 75.93 against US dollar in early trade
Dollar hits 6-year high vs yen as BOJ moves against rising bond yields
India's forex reserves slump by another $2.59 bn in week ending March 18
Inflationary woes over commodity prices to maintain pressure on rupee
Gold, asset devaluation pulls India's forex reserve down by $2.597 bn
Rupee advanes 18 paise to 76.15 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early session
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Axis Bank acquires Citi's consumer business in India for $1.6 bn

Business Standard

Rupee skids 21 paise to 75.94 against dollar as crude oil prices spike

The local unit finally settled at 75.94 against the dollar, down 21 paise from the previous close

Topics
Rupee | Indian rupee | Rupee vs dollar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

The rupee declined by 21 paise to 75.94 against the US dollar on Wednesday as surging crude oil prices and fuel rate hikes by the oil marketing companies fanned fears of inflation and interest rate hikes.

However, a strong rally in the domestic equities capped the rupee's loss, forex traders said.

Development in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the movement of crude oil prices remain the main focus for forex markets, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened strong at 75.65 against the American dollar but soon entered the negative territory as investors dumped riskier assets. During the session, it swung between a high of 75.62 and a low of 75.97.

The local unit finally settled at 75.94 against the dollar, down 21 paise from the previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.42 per cent to 98.02.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged 1.88 per cent to USD 112.30 per barrel.

At home, oil marketing companies raised prices of petrol and diesel by 80 paise a litre each on Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre. This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they bought shares worth Rs 35.47 crore, according to stock exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Rupee

First Published: Wed, March 30 2022. 17:07 IST

`
.