JUST IN
RBI interventions, corporate flows pull rupee back from new low against USD
Rupee falls 4 paise to close at new low of 82.34 against US dollar
RBI sells dollars as rupee hits record low on US rate hike woes: Report
Rupee falls 39 paise to fresh lifetime low of 82.69 against US dollar
Banks loans rose 16.4% YoY in two weeks to Sept 23, deposits up 9.2%: RBI
Forex reserves decline to over two-year low to $532.66 bn: RBI data
RBI to launch e-rupee on pilot basis for limited use; issues concept paper
Rupee breaches 82 level vs dollar as Fed officials back rate hike view
RBI sells dollars as rupee hits record low on US interest rate hike fears
No peace for Indian rupee as mighty dollar thunders on: Reuters Poll
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
EVs, green hydrogen to soon come under priority sector lending: Report
Business Standard

Rupee depreciates 1 paisa to 82.41 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee slipped 1 paisa to 82.41 against the US dollar in the morning trade on Tuesday amid the strengthening of the American currency and sustained foreign fund outflows

Topics
Indian rupee | US Dollar | foreign exchange

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee slipped 1 paisa to 82.41 against the US dollar in the morning trade on Tuesday amid the strengthening of the American currency and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Moreover, a weak trend in domestic equities and risk aversion sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.35 against the dollar, then pared the gains to 82.41, registering a loss of just 1 paisa over its previous close.

In a highly volatile session, the local unit also touched 82.33 against the American currency in initial deals.

On Monday, the rupee slipped 10 paise to finish at a fresh lifetime low of 82.40 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12 per cent to 113.27.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.28 per cent to USD 95.92 per barrel.

"RBI sold more than a billion dollars yesterday to protect against a fast depreciation in Rupee, allowing some respite to importers who could start panicking after a fall of 10.50 per cent in its value this year," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

The range for the day is expected to be between 82.20 to 82.80 as Asian currencies fall from their recent highs, Bhansali noted.

Markets await US CPI data and Indian CPI data for further cues.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 158.97 points or 0.27 per cent down at 57,832.14, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 50.35 points or 0.29 per cent to 17,190.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,139.02 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 11:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.