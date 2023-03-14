JUST IN
Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 81.81 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciates 8 paise to 82.14 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee appreciates 13 paise to 81.82 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee slips, bond yield jumps to 4-month high on hawkish Fed signals
Rupee slides as Federal Reserve's Powell hints at higher US terminal rates
Rupee gives up firm gains as yuan takes a beating, banks purchase dollars
Rupee appreciates 24 paise to 81.73 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee poised to extend rally on soft dollar index, positive risk mood
Rupee rises 36 paise to 82.24 against US dollar on foreign fund inflows
Rupee falls 11 paise to 82.60 against US dollar, oil advances 0.04%
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Too-big-to-fail US lenders rake in deposits after three banks fail
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 82.35 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated by 12 paise to 82.35 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, amid stronger dollar and foreign fund outflow from the domestic equity market

Topics
Indian rupee | US Dollar | Rupee vs dollar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
Photo: Reuters

The rupee depreciated by 12 paise to 82.35 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, amid stronger dollar and foreign fund outflow from the domestic equity market.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened lower at 82.27 against the dollar and rose to 82.24 before slipping to 82.35.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 82.23 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies rose 0.26 per cent to 103.86.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.08 per cent to USD 79.90 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 36.50 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 58,274.35 points while the broader NSE Nifty was up 38.85 points or 0.23 per cent to 17,193.15 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,546.86 crore, according to exchange data.

The collapse of two banks in the US -- Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank -- have raised concerns about the health of the financial system even as American regulators are taking steps to control the situation.

Against this backdrop, some analysts also feel that the US Federal Reserve might opt for a slower interest rate hike even as inflation remains high.

On the domestic front, retail inflation fell marginally to 6.44 per cent in February but remained above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort level of 6 per cent for the second month in a row.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 11:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.