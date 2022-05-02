JUST IN

Indian Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 76.53 against US dollar
Rupee falls by 23 paise to 76.65 against US dollar in early trade
India's foreign exchange reserves down $311 million to $603.7 billion
As equities rally, Rupee gains 15 paise to end at 76.15 against US dollar
ASK Investment launches long-term fund, seeks to raise Rs 1,500 cr
Rupee surges 19 paise to 76.31 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee slips for third session in a row; oil near $113 a barrel
Hawkish Fedspeak keeps dollar king, yen slumps to 20-year low
Euro boosted by Macron lead in French election, dollar near two-year highs
Rupee gains 14 paise to 75.79 against US dollar in early trade
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Fino Payments Bank promoters vote against reappointing chairman, others

Business Standard

Rupee ends flat against US dollar amid forex outflows, oil prices decline

The rupee pared initial gains to settle almost flat against the US dollar on Monday as subdued domestic equities offset the impact of a sharp decline in global crude oil prices.

Topics
Rupee vs dollar | Indian rupee | US Dollar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee pared initial gains to settle almost flat against the US dollar on Monday as subdued domestic equities offset the impact of a sharp decline in global crude oil prices.

A strengthening American currency overseas and continuous foreign fund outflows also weighed on the domestic unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened slightly higher at 76.48 against the American dollar and gained further ground to trade at 76.35. It oscillated between a high of 76.35 and a low of 76.51 during the session.

The rupee finally settled at 76.51 against the dollar, showing a marginal fall of 1 paisa.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 2.61 per cent to USD 104.34 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 84.88 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 56,975.99, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 33.45 points or 0.20 per cent to 17,069.10.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.43 per cent to 103.37.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,648.30 crore, as per the exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Rupee vs dollar

First Published: Mon, May 02 2022. 16:46 IST

`