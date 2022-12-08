JUST IN
Rupee at over 1-month low on renewed Federal Reserve rate hike fears
Rupee falls 76 paise to close at 82.61 against dollar amid selling pressure
India's benchmark bond yield seen at 7.5%, rupee at 84 by March: UBS
Rupee falls 24 paise to 82.09 against dollar in line with domestic equities
Rupee gains 8 paise to 81.25 against US dollar ahead of MPC review
Forex reserves rise for third week in a row; up $2.9 bn to $550.14 bn
Rupee premiums close to bottoming, RBI key moving part, says report
Rupee gains as dollar slides on US data backing slower rate hikes
Rupee gains 18 paise to 81.08 against weak US dollar in overseas trade
Rupee gains as Fed's Jerome Powell hints at slower US rate hikes
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
ADB approves $780 mn loan to expand Chennai's metro rail network
Business Standard

Rupee gains 3 paise to close at 82.44 against dollar on positive equities

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 3 paise higher at 82.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by positive domestic equities

Topics
Rupee vs dollar | Indian rupee | Equities

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 3 paise higher at 82.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by positive domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.34 and touched an intra-day high of 82.26 and a low of 82.47 against the greenback.

It finally settled at 82.44, registering a rise of 3 paise over its previous close of 82.47.

"Rupee consolidated in a narrow range even after the RBI raised rates by another 35 bps. It lowered its FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8 per cent from 7 per cent," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"We expect the USD-INR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 82.20 and 82.80," he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.29 per cent to 105.40.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.63 per cent to USD 77.66 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 160.00 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 62,570.68, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 48.85 points or 0.26 per cent to 18,609.35.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,241.87 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rupee vs dollar

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 17:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.