JUST IN

India's foreign exchange reserves drop by $1.7 billion; hit 1-year low
Rupee rebounds from all-time low; rises 19 paise to 77.31 against US dollar
Punjab National Bank to hike repo-linked lending rate from next month
Rupee at all-time low of 77.5 as high inflation triggers rate hike fears
Crypto meltdown deepens as stablecoin Tether drops below dollar peg
Terra Luna cryptocurrency collapses 98%, investors lose life savings
Gold recovers as dollar, bond yields dip; US inflation data in focus
World shares hold up, Wall Street futures gain as US inflation data looms
Rupee appreciates 17 paise to 77.17 against US dollar in early trade
RBI steps in to stem rupee fall, defends 77.50 per dollar level
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

State-run banks post 81% rise in Q4 profit; NII up 18.5% to Rs 70,825 cr

Business Standard

Rupee hits fresh all time low as investors rush for safe haven assets

The Reserve Bank of India has beefed up its intervention in the currency market which slowed the pace of the fall

Topics
Rupee | Rupee vs dollar | US Dollar

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
rupee

The rupee hit a fresh all time low during early trade on Tuesday, hitting 77.78/$ as the dollar continued to strengthen against major global currencies with risk aversion forcing investors to rush for safe haven assets.

This is the second consecutive trading session when the Indian currency hit fresh lows. On Friday - the previous trading day - the rupee hit an intraday low of 77.63/$.

The Reserve Bank of India has beefed up its intervention in the currency market which slowed the pace of the fall. The Indian currency, which has depreciated around 4% in 2022, came under pressure following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The foreign reserves have fallen around $35 billion since the war broke out in late February this year.

Read our full coverage on Rupee

First Published: Tue, May 17 2022. 10:38 IST

`
.