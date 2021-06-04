Rupee settles 8 paise lower at 72.99 against US dollar amid RBI policy move

-
ALSO READ
Forex reserves rise by $1.444 billion to $589.465 billion: RBI data
Forex reserves jump $1.193 billion to $582.406 billion: RBI data
India's forex reserves may have exceeded $600 billion: RBI governor
With $590 bn forex reserves in kitty, India now 'net creditor': MoS Thakur
Forex reserves down by $249 million to $583.697 billion
-
The rupee fell 8 paise to close at 72.99 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, with forex market participants weighing RBI policy measures aimed at mitigating the COVID-19 impact on the economy.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance amid the second COVID wave.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened on a weak note at 73.00 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.95 and a low of 73.13.
It finally ended at 72.99, registering a fall of 8 paise over its previous closing. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.91 against the US dollar.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously for keeping interest rate unchanged and decided to continue with its accommodative stance as long as necessary to support growth and keep inflation within the target.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01 per cent to 90.51.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.49 per cent to USD 71.66 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 132.38 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 52,100.05, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 20.10 points or 0.13 per cent to 15,670.25.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,079.20 crore, as per exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU