Rupee snaps 4-day winning streak, drops 8 paise against US dollar

-
ALSO READ
US condemns conviction of seven pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong
Rupee spurts 32 paise to 72.93, ends three-day losing streak
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, nine others sentenced to prison
Rupee gains for 2nd straight session on positive equities, rises by 7 paise
China rejecting '1 country, 2 systems' with HK's electoral system overhaul
-
The rupee snapped its four-session winning run to close 8 paise lower at 73.08 against the US dollar on Wednesday as muted domestic equities and a strengthening greenback overseas weighed on the market sentiment.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.05 against the American currency and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.92 and a low of 73.50.
It finally ended at 73.08, registering a fall of 8 paise over its previous closing. On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 73.00 against the American currency.
"Rupee pulled back from two-and-a-half-month high on back of short covering along with weaker Asian currencies. Rebound in dollar index also weighed on rupee along with dollar buying around 73 odd levels," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Medium-term bias for rupee remains on bullish side while near-term bargain buying or profit booking can't be ruled out after surging 1.7 per cent in just four trading sessions, Parmar said, adding that Spot USDINR is having resistance at 73.65 and support at 72.75.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.03 per cent higher at 92.65.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.43 per cent to USD 71.94 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 214.18 points or 0.37 per cent lower at 57,338.21, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 55.95 points or 0.33 per cent to 17,076.25.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,881.16 crore, as per exchange data.
Meanwhile, India's economic growth surged by a record 20.1 per cent in the April-June quarter of this fiscal, helped by a low base of the year-ago period, despite a devastating second wave of COVID-19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU