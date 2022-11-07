JUST IN
Rupee closes at 82.35 against dollar on persistent foreign fund inflows
Rupee logs best single-day gain since September 30 on strong FPI flows
India's foreign exchange reserves jump $6.5 billion to $531 billion
Forex reserves post biggest weekly gain in more than a year: RBI data
Rupee appreciates by 47 paise to close at 82.41 against US dollar
Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.63 against US dollar as it retreats
Rupee seen up tracking recovery on Asian peers; US jobs data eyed
Bond yields track US peers on Federal Reserve interest rate hike
In a two-decade first, currency in circulation declines in Diwali week
Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.88 against US dollar after Fed hikes rates
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Bank officers' union protests against violation of HR norms by StanChart
Business Standard

Rupee up 23 paise to 82.12 against US dollar in early trade as crude eases

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.14 against the dollar, then gained further ground to touch 82.12, registering a rise of 23 paise over its previous close.

Topics
Rupee | US Dollar | Crude Oil Prices

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee appreciated 23 paise to 82.12 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday amid a positive trend in domestic equities and easing crude prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.14 against the dollar, then gained further ground to touch 82.12, registering a rise of 23 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated by 53 paise to close at 82.35 against the US dollar.

According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, the rupee started the trade with a gap-up trade tracking the overnight weakness of the dollar.

However, most of the Asian and emerging market peers weakened against the greenback this Monday morning after Chinese officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach and could cap appreciation bias of the local unit, Iyer noted.

The key triggers for currencies this week will be the US inflation rate data followed by several speeches by Fed officials.

Additionally, US mid-term elections will also be a key trigger for the market. In India, CPI and IIP data this week will be a key trigger for the domestic markets.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.19 per cent to 111.08.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.04 per cent to USD 97.54 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 81.6 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 61,031.96. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 52.50 points or 0.29 per cent to 18,169.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,436.25 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rupee

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 10:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.