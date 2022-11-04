Rupee appreciates by 47 paise to close at 82.41 against US dollar

-
ALSO READ
Searing inflation in the UK pushes the Pound to a near 37-year low
TMSEp211: SpiceJet, Reliance Retail, estimated IT earnings, forex reserve
Finance Ministry not in favour of exhausting forex reserves to defend rupee
What are forex reserves and why are they important?
Pound falls after BoE chief rules out extending help to stabilise markets
-
The rupee appreciated by 47 paise to close at 82.41 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, as the greenback retreated from its elevated levels.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.85 and finally settled at 82.41 against the American currency, registering a rise of 47 paise over its previous close amid a positive trend in domestic equities.
On Thursday, the rupee had closed 8 paise lower at 82.88.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.34 per cent to 112.54.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 2.05 per cent to USD 96.61 per barrel.
"Euro and Pound too recovered on Friday from intraday lows as broader dollar retraced against its major crosses," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
On Thursday, pound fell sharply against the US dollar after the Bank of England raised rates by 75 bps.
"We expect the USD-INR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 82.50 and 83.30," Somaiya added.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 113.95 points or 0.19 per cent to end at 60,950.36, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 64.45 points or 0.36 per cent to 18,117.15.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 677.62 crore, according to exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU