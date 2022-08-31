JUST IN
Ministry of Finance reviews performance of PSBs, pushes for credit growth
Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala, SBI executives are at every corner office
Ahead of festive season, credit offtake remains strong in July 2022
BoB issues Rs 2,500 crore AT-1 bonds at 7.88%, cheaper than peers
Finance Ministry to review credit flow in meeting with PSBs today
Govt likely to invite preliminary bids for IDBI Bank stake sale next month
FICCI-IBA survey: Banks say NPAs may rise in MSME sector in next 6 months
Centre may revamp framework for setting state-owned banks' targets
RBI to set up fraud registry to check banking frauds: Executive Director
Gap between slippage and recovery has narrowed: City Union Bank CEO
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Fed policy action, RBI rate decision key driving factors for mkts: Analysts
Business Standard

SBI to sell Anamika Conductors' bad loan account to recover Rs 102 cr

SBI will sell non-performing loan account of Anamika Conductors through e-bidding in late September to recover dues of Rs 102 crore

Topics
sbi | Bad loans

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SBI
SBI

Country's largest lender SBI will sell non-performing loan account of Anamika Conductors through e-bidding in late September to recover dues of Rs 102 crore.

Anamika Conductors has an outstanding of Rs 102.30 crore. SBI has put the reserve price for the e-auction, scheduled to be held on September 28, 2022, at Rs 22.13 crore.

SBI said in terms of its policy on transfer of stressed loan exposures, it is placing the loan account of Anamika Conductors for transfer to eligible ARCs/banks/NBFC/FIs.

The bank, however, said it reserves the right not to go ahead with the proposed transaction or modify any terms and conditions at any stage, without assigning any reason.

Founded in 1988, Anamika Conductors is a Jaipur-based company engaged in manufacturing of aluminium conductor wire, aluminium alloy conductors and power cables.

It also has presence in wind energy production with mills situated in Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on sbi

First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 17:23 IST

`
.