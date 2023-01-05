Sebi allows govt stake in IDBI Bank to be reclassified as public post sale

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's market regulator has allowed the government's shareholding in to be reclassified as "public" after its stake sale on condition that its voting rights do not exceed 15%, the lender said on Thursday.

The government, with a more than 45% stake in IDBI Bank, is currently classified as a co-promoter of the lender.

The (SEBI) also directed the new acquirer to comply with minimum public shareholding norms within one year of the sale, IDBI said in a regulatory filing.

