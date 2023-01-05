Sebi allows govt stake in IDBI Bank to be reclassified as public post sale

-
ALSO READ
IDBI Bank's CEO says the lender can recover $2.4 billion in bad loans
RBI ready to relax norms to facilitate LIC, government stake sale in IDBI
IDBI Bank net profit jumps 46% to Rs 828.09 crore in Sept quarter
Govt clarifies foreign funds can own over 51% stake in IDBI Bank
IDBI stake sale: To help the buyer, centre asks Sebi to ease norms
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's market regulator has allowed the government's shareholding in IDBI Bank to be reclassified as "public" after its stake sale on condition that its voting rights do not exceed 15%, the lender said on Thursday.
The government, with a more than 45% stake in IDBI Bank, is currently classified as a co-promoter of the lender.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also directed the new acquirer to comply with minimum public shareholding norms within one year of the sale, IDBI said in a regulatory filing.
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing Sohini Goswami)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 17:09 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU