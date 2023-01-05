JUST IN
Business Standard

Sebi allows govt stake in IDBI Bank to be reclassified as public post sale

The government, with a more than 45% stake in IDBI Bank, is currently classified as a co-promoter of the lender

Topics
SEBI | Securities and Exchange Board of India | IDBI Bank

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Sebi
Securities and Exchange Board of India

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's market regulator has allowed the government's shareholding in IDBI Bank to be reclassified as "public" after its stake sale on condition that its voting rights do not exceed 15%, the lender said on Thursday.

The government, with a more than 45% stake in IDBI Bank, is currently classified as a co-promoter of the lender.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also directed the new acquirer to comply with minimum public shareholding norms within one year of the sale, IDBI said in a regulatory filing.

 

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing Sohini Goswami)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 17:09 IST

