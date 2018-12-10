JUST IN
SWIFT India ropes in ex-SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya as board chairman

Bhattacharya will succeed former banker M V Nair, who is stepping down after completing five years with the company

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arundhati Bhattacharya
Arundhati Bhattacharya, former chairman, SBI. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

SWIFT India on Monday said it has appointed ex-SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya as the new chairman of its board. 

SWIFT India is a joint venture of top Indian public and private sector banks and SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication).

Bhattacharya will succeed former banker M V Nair, who is stepping down after completing five years with the company, SWIFT India said in a statement.  

The company was created to deliver high quality domestic financial messaging services to the Indian financial community.

Bhattacharya said the venture has a huge potential to contribute significantly to the financial community in many domains.
 

Nair said: "It has been a fulfilling journey with SWIFT India which is a unique venture on many counts. I would like to thank everyone associated in building this venture from scratch."

SWIFT India CEO Kiran Shetty hoped to work closely with the former SBI head.  
Mon, December 10 2018. 14:35 IST

