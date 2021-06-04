Tax dept issues refunds worth Rs 26,276 cr in 2 months of FY22

-
ALSO READ
Income-Tax department brings out 'faceless penalty scheme'
Direct tax compliance set to be made easier in upcoming Budget
Govt extends FY21 ITR filing deadline for individuals till September 30
Over 42.3 million ITRs for fiscal 2019-20 filed till December 27
CBDT Chairman Mody's tenure ends; Mohapatra given additional charge
-
The income tax department on Thursday said it has issued Rs 26,276 crore refunds to more than 15.47 lakh taxpayers in two months of the current fiscal.
Of this, personal income tax refunds worth Rs 7,538 crore have been issued in over 15.02 lakh cases.
Corporate tax refunds of Rs 18,738 crore have been issued to 44,531 taxpayers.
"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 26,276 crore to more than 15.47 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 31st May, 2021," the income tax department tweeted.
The I-T department did not specify for which financial year the refunds pertained to. However, it is believed that the refunds were for tax returns filed for the 2019-20 fiscal.
In the previous fiscal which ended on March 31, 2021, the department had issued Rs 2.62 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 2.38 crore taxpayers.
The refunds issued in 2020-21 were 43.2 per cent higher than the Rs 1.83 lakh crore issued in 2019-20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU