Rupee appreciates 25 paise amid rising FPIs, declining bond yields

The Indian rupee appreciated around 25 paise on Friday morning.
The strengthening of the rupee can be attributed to the rising foreign portfolio investments (FPI) and falling bond yields in the US, post President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus, analysts said.
Currently, rupee is trading at 72.66 per dollar, against the previous close of 72.91 per dollar.
Analysts noted that most Asian currencies traded marginally bullish on Friday against the dollar in line with the equity markets in the region.
The Indian stock market also traded in the green on Friday morning.
Around 10.40 a.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 51,657.63, higher by 378.12 points or 0.74 per cent from its previous close.
--IANS
rrb/sn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
