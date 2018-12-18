YES Bank sells 2.13% stake in Fortis Healthcare, stock falls over 1%

on Tuesday said it has sold 2.13 per cent share stake of Healthcare.

According to a BSE filing, the said it sold the stake in various tranches.

" Limited has sold 12,337,323 equity shares having nominal value of Rs 10 each, constituting 2.1279 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Healthcare Limited, in various tranches last being on December 18, 2018," the statement said.

The transactions have resulted "into a change in holding of the Bank by more than 2 per cent of the total shareholding of FHL, from the last disclosure made by the bank on March 15, 2018," it added.

On Tuesday, shares of settled at Rs 178.90, lower by Rs 2.20 or 1.21 per cent from its previous close.