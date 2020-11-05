Extreme uric acid in blood can reduce lifespan by 11 years, study shows

-
ALSO READ
Mental confusion could be an early sign of Covid-19, study finds
Strides Pharma Science arm gets USFDA nod for Ethacrynic Acid tablets
Scientists decode how severe Covid patients develop low blood oxygen levels
Important that Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine gets cleared by WHO: UN
Russia expected to register second Covid-19 vaccine on Oct 15: Report
-
High levels of serum uric acid in the blood could reduce people's chance of surviving and also reduce their lifespans by up to 11 years, say researchers.
The study, published in the journal BMJ Global Health, found evidence of substantial reductions in patient survival associated with extreme concentrations of serum uric acid (SUA) for both men and women.
"This is the first study to yield detailed survival statistics for SUA concentrations among Irish men and women in the health system," said study lead author Leonard Browne from the University of Limerick in the US.
"Our key question was to determine whether SUA, a routinely measured blood marker, could help us predict a patient's lifespan, all else being equal," Browne added.
To answer this, the research team collected data from 26,525 patients.
For men, the message was quite clear. The median survival was reduced by an average of 9.5 years for men with low levels of SUA, and 11.7 years for men with elevated SUA levels.
Similarly, for women, it was found that the median survival was reduced by almost six years for those with greater SUA levels.
According to the researchers, there was good evidence that high levels of SUA are associated with a range of serious chronic medical conditions such as kidney failure, hypertension, heart disease, stroke and diabetes.
These known associations might in part explain the high mortality observed in patients with elevated SUA levels in the study.
"Indeed, when we looked at the cause of death for these patients, we found on one hand that men and women with very high SUA levels died from cardiovascular causes," the study authors wrote.
"We also found that very low levels of SUA were also associated with a higher risk of death primarily in men. This would of course, suggest that very low levels of SUA are also detrimental to survival," they added.
--IANS
bu/sdr/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor