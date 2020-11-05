Mental confusion could be an early sign of Covid-19, study finds

-
ALSO READ
Likely long-term symptoms for hospitalised Covid-19 patients identified
Scientists decode how severe Covid patients develop low blood oxygen levels
Experts say insufficient data hindering fight against coronavirus
Scientists identify six potential drug targets for Covid-19
Important that Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine gets cleared by WHO: UN
-
Delirium or mental confusion accompanied by fever could be an early symptom of COVID-19, particularly in elderly patients, according to a review of studies.
The research, published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology and Immunotherapy, suggests that together with the loss of the senses of taste and smell, and headaches that occur in the days prior to the manifestation of coughing and breathing difficulties, some patients also develop delirium.
As such, the manifestation of this state of confusion, when accompanied by high fever, should be considered an early marker of the disease, particularly in the case of elderly patients.
"Delirium is a state of confusion in which the person feels out of touch with reality, as if they are dreaming," explained Javier Correa from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) in Spain.
"We need to be on the alert, particularly in an epidemiological situation like this, because an individual presenting certain signs of confusion may be an indication of infection," said Correa, who carried out this study at the University of Bordeaux in France.
Correa, together with UOC researcher Diego Redolar Ripoll, reviewed scientific work published on the effects of COVID-19 in relation to the central nervous system, i.e. the brain.
The review found that there are growing indications that the novel coronavirus also affects the central nervous system, and produces neurocognitive alterations, such as headaches and delirium, as well as psychotic episodes.
"The main hypotheses which explain how the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 affects the brain point to three possible causes: hypoxia or neuronal oxygen deficiency, inflammation of brain tissue due to cytokine storm and the fact that the virus has the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier to directly invade the brain," said Correa.
He noted that any one of these three factors has the potential to result in delirium.
The evidence of hypoxia-related brain damage has been observed in autopsies carried out on patients who have died from the infection, and it has been possible to isolate the virus from the cerebral tissue, Correa said.
According to the researchers, delirium, cognitive deficits and behavioural anomalies are most likely to be the result of systemic inflammation of the organ and a state of hypoxia, which also causes the neuronal tissue to become inflamed and cause damage in areas such as the hippocampus.
This is associated with the cognitive dysfunctions and behavioural alterations presented by patients suffering delirium, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU