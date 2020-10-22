Financial, physical health emerge as top stressors amid Covid-19: Study

-
ALSO READ
Battling Covid-19: Start-ups chip in to resolve India's ventilator crisis
Has Covid-19 made a unified response to a national crisis the new normal?
Portable hospital to vaccines: Low-cost Covid solutions from universities
A comparative analysis of the healthcare investments made by Indian states
How healthcare became unaffordable for non-coronavirus patients in pandemic
-
: Financial and physical health
has emerged as the top stressor for Indians ahead of relationship and family amid the COVID-19, according to a survey.
Nine out of 10 Indians say financial health has a profound impact on their well-being, the survey by digital wealth management platform Scripbox revealed.
The survey on Wealth & Well-being', aimed to understand investor behaviour and sentiment amid the coronavirus, was conducted ahead of World Savings Day celebrated on October 31.
Amid the pandemic, Indians have been the most stressed because of their physical health (54 per cent) followed by financial health (46 per cent) ahead of family (28 per cent) and relationships (23 per cent), according to the findings.
Nearly 50 per cent save zero to 20 per cent, and 20 per cent save between 20 and 30 per cent of their income, the study said.
"Indians are also recklessly safe with their savings with a majority preferring fixed income products such as PPF, LIC and other tax-saving schemes, fixed and recurring deposits, or just letting it lie in their savings accounts. One in four respondents invest in mutual funds (MFs)," it said.
Compared to women, men view investments such as MFs and shares and stocks more favourably.
Among men, two in three continued to stay invested in equity markets during the pandemic whereas less than one in three women respondents continued to do so.
Interestingly, millennials (those under 35 years of age) are far more likely to let their savings lie idle in their bank accounts than those over 35 years who would rather invest it, indicating maturity of understanding of financial planning, according to the survey.
In the online survey, Scripbox said in a statement it polled 630-plus respondents.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor