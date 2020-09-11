Rajasthan govt asks officials to stay vigilant against seasonal diseases

JUST IN
Doctors studying why obesity may be related to serious Covid-19
Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employee fumigates near Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
The state government has asked officials to stay vigilant against seasonal diseases including malaria and dengue in addition to the coronavirus infection.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma has given instructions to the officials of the health department asking them to take steps for the prevention and control of waterborne and mosquito-borne diseases (dengue, malaria and chikungunya).

Sharma asked officials to give attention to anti-larva activities for the prevention of mosquito breeding.

He also asked them to ensure proper maintenance of hatcheries in all the districts and to put Gambusia fishes, that eat mosquito larva, in ponds and tanks.

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 15:30 IST

