Kerr withdraws from NZ women's tour of England to focus on mental health

All-rounder Amelia Kerr has pulled out of New Zealand women's team's upcoming tour of England to focus on her mental health and well-being.
New Zealand are scheduled to tour England for three T20Is and five ODIs in September.
"I love representing New Zealand and playing for the White Ferns," Kerr, who has played 41 ODIs and 41 T20Is, said in a New Zealand Cricket release.
"However, after plenty of consultation with my support network, putting my mental health and well-being first is my number one priority. I've not taken this decision lightly - I feel this is best for me at the current time."
Many international cricketers have spoken about the toll on their mental health arising out of tough life inside bio-bubbles and the accompanying restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The 16-member squad will be led by Sophie Devine as the tour gets underway with the opening T20I on September 1 and concludes with the fifth ODI on September 26.
"We're obviously going to miss Melie in England. As a cricketer she offers plenty in all three aspects of the game and is great fun to have around off the park," Devine said.
"Every individual knows how tough the environment is at the moment with Covid-19; time away from family, living in a bio-bubble or quarantine periods."
Acknowledging the support of the country's cricket body, Devine said: "We're really fortunate we have great support around us from both New Zealand Cricket and the CPA.
"It's important we talk openly about it because it can get tough and we need to ensure our players, teammates and friends are looked after. We're all wrapping around Melie and know she'll make a comeback when she's ready.
