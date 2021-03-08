Indian Railways announces integrated Rail Madad Helpline number "139"

-
To overcome the inconvenience over multiple helpline numbers for grievances and enquiry during railway travel, Indian Railway has integrated all railway helplines into a single number1--39 (Rail Madad Helpline) for quick grievance during the journey.
According to an official statement: "Various Railway grievances helplines were discontinued last year. Now, Helpline number 182 would also be discontinued from March 1 and merged into 139 which is available in twelve languages.
Passengers can opt for IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), or directly connect to the call-centre executive by pressing (asterisk). There is no need for a smartphone to call on 139, thus, providing easy access to all mobile users.
On an average basis, the merged helpline number received 3,44,513 inquiries per day, the statement read.
The customer has to press 1 for security and medical assistance, 2 for PNR status enquiry, 4 for general complaints, 5 for vigilance related complaints, 6 for Parcel and goods related queries, 7 for IRCTC operated trains queries, 8 for the status of complaints, 9 for talking to call centre executive and press *( asterisk) for talking to call centre executive.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has also launched the Social Media campaign #OneRailOneHelpline139 to inform and educate the passengers.
