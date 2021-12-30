Jhansi Railway Station now Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station'

The government has renamed Jhansi as Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station' after Rani Laxmibai.

The announcement was made by UP Chief Minister on Wednesday in a tweet in Hindi.

"The Jhansi will now be known as 'Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station', he wrote.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the UP government and the Railways has started preparations to implement the change, Chief PRO of North Central Railway, Prayagraj, Shivam Sharma, said.

The notification stated that the station's name was changed following a "no-objection" given by the Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter dated November 24, 2021.

Earlier the Mughalsarai was renamed as Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction and the Faizabad Railway station as Ayodhya Cantt.

Since coming to power, Adityanath government has changed names of several establishments including those of Faizabad and Allahabad districts, which were renamed as Ayodhya and Prayagraj, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)