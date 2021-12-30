Jhansi Railway Station now Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station'

-
ALSO READ
Scindia visits Rani Laxmibai's memorial; first family member to do so
Security stepped up ahead of PM Modi's visit to Jhansi tomorrow
PM Modi to lay foundation of defence industrial corridor project in Jhansi
The first 24-hours multi-brand Food Plaza at New Delhi Railway Station
India's 1st upgraded rail station promises to offer 'airport experience'
-
The Uttar Pradesh government has renamed Jhansi Railway Station as Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station' after Rani Laxmibai.
The announcement was made by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday in a tweet in Hindi.
"The Jhansi Railway station will now be known as 'Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station', he wrote.
A notification to this effect has been issued by the UP government and the Railways has started preparations to implement the change, Chief PRO of North Central Railway, Prayagraj, Shivam Sharma, said.
The notification stated that the station's name was changed following a "no-objection" given by the Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter dated November 24, 2021.
Earlier the Mughalsarai Railway station was renamed as Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction and the Faizabad Railway station as Ayodhya Cantt.
Since coming to power, Adityanath government has changed names of several establishments including those of Faizabad and Allahabad districts, which were renamed as Ayodhya and Prayagraj, respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor