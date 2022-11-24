JUST IN
Business Standard

4 Philadelphia students injured in drive-by shooting near high school

Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day, a city schools spokesperson said

Topics
Shooting in US | Students in US | US school shooting

AP  |  Philadelphia 

Investigators gather outside an office building where a shooting occurred in Orange, California
Representational image

Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day late Wednesday morning, a city schools spokesperson said.

City police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder, a 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the face and a gunshot wound to the hand, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg. All four were getting hospital treatment and were in stable condition.

Police said no arrest has been made and no weapon was recovered.

The shooting took place about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia, where school let out early because of parent-teacher conferences, the district's deputy chief of communications, Monique Braxton, said in a phone interview.

Braxton said the district's Office of School Safety told her the students were at a corner store when the shooting occurred.

"We don't know who was targeted, if any of the four of them were targeted," Braxton said. Parents were being notified early Wednesday afternoon.

"This is outrageous, that young people would be shot shortly after being dismissed from their high school," Braxton said.

Officer Miguel Torres, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department, said that the shooting occurred around 11:30 am. He said victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Lankenau Medical Center.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 07:22 IST

