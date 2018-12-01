41st president and father of 43rd: A look into the life of George H W Bush

The 41st US president dies at the age of 94
George H W Bush, the 41st president of the United States and the father of the 43rd, died on Friday at age 94. His presidency, which ran from 1989 to 1993, was defined by two events - his aggressive response to Iraqi President Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait in 1990, and the soon-to-be-broken "read my lips" pledge he made not to raise taxes while running for president in 1988.
George HW Bush is survived by his five children and 17 grandchildren
"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died," his son, former president George W Bush, said in a statement released on Twitter by a family spokesman. "George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. His death, which was announced by his office, came less than eight months after that of his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush -- to whom he was married for 73 years.
A decorated war hero and a foreign policy realist
When he accepted the Republican nomination for president in 1988, Bush, then Ronald Reagan's vice president, was trying to win over conservatives who had more enthusiasm for Reagan. He answered questions about his conservatism with an emphatic pledge.
Later as president, Bush agreed to raise taxes to help reduce the government's deficit. The reversal angered conservatives and led in 1992 to an unusual primary challenge of the incumbent president by another Republican, conservative commentator Pat Buchanan.
Bush easily defeated Buchanan for the Republican nomination, but his stance on taxes, the country's debt and the lagging economy led Texas billionaire Ross Perot to launch an independent presidential campaign.
Clinton ended up winning the race with just 43 percent of the popular vote, ousting Bush from the White House after one term.
A skilled bureaucratic and diplomatic player
After Reagan's two terms, Bush was able to campaign for the presidency as the anointed heir to Reagan's conservative mantle.
Even so, Bush sought to distinguish himself from the incumbent, and reach out to those who thought Reagan's policies had been too harsh on the poor and other vulnerable people. He famously called for a "kinder, gentler nation" in his 1988 speech accepting his party's nomination.
He breezed into office, thrashing the Democratic nominee, Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis, in 40 of the 50 US states.
The 41st and father of the 43rd president
The president who lived the longest
At the time of his death, Bush was the American president to have lived the longest. Jimmy Carter was born a few months later, so he could quickly reset the record.
"America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude," former president Barack Obama said in a statement.
The final years
Bush had a form of Parkinson’s disease that forced him to use a motorized scooter in recent years, and he had been in and out of hospitals during that time as his health declined.
In April 2014, he made a surprise appearance on the tarmac in Houston to greet the Obamas on Air Force One, sporting his trademark colorful socks in his wheelchair. "When the president comes to your hometown, you show up and welcome him," Bush told reporters.
In April 2018, a day after attending wife Barbara Bush’s funeral, he was treated for an infection that had spread to his blood.
