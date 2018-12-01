41st president and father of 43rd: A look into the life of George H W Bush

Bush ran for president in 1980 and squared off in the primaries against Reagan, a former actor and California governor who cast himself as a tough-talking conservative in contrast with Democratic President Jimmy Carter.



Bush defeated Reagan in several primaries and ridiculed Reagan's devotion to supply-side economics, which holds that the best way to spur growth is through lower taxes on income and capital gains. Bush called Reagan's plan "voodoo economics." Reagan eventually swept aside Bush to win the Republican nomination and then asked Bush to be his vice presidential running mate, in part to help ease concerns among independent voters about Reagan's conservative views.



After Reagan's two terms, Bush was able to campaign for the presidency as the anointed heir to Reagan's conservative mantle.



Even so, Bush sought to distinguish himself from the incumbent, and reach out to those who thought Reagan's policies had been too harsh on the poor and other vulnerable people. He famously called for a "kinder, gentler nation" in his 1988 speech accepting his party's nomination.



He breezed into office, thrashing the Democratic nominee, Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis, in 40 of the 50 US states.

Bush had been derided by political detractors as a "wimp" when he was vice president, but he did not hesitate to use force as a foreign policy tool during his presidency.

He sent paratroopers to overthrow Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega in December 1989 and provided air cover to help Philippine President Corazon Aquino survive a coup attempt the same year.

Then came Iraq's invasion of Kuwait on Aug. 2, 1990. Bush's strong response and the overwhelming allied victory in forcing out Iraqi troops led for a time to a national euphoria.

The war against Saddam pushed Bush to a level of unprecedented popularity that was equaled only by his son after the 9/11 attacks on America. A decade later, the younger Bush would invade Iraq and drive Saddam from power.