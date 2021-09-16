6.0-magnitude earthquake in China's Sichuan kills 2, injures 3

-
As of Thursday early morning, two people were confirmed dead and three others injured after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Luxian County of Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province.
The dead and injured were reported at Caoba Village, Fuji Township of Luxian County, Xinhua news agency cited local authorities as saying.
The earthquake, occurred at 4:33 a.m., has also caused the collapse of some houses.
According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the epicenter was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km.
Approved by the provincial government, the earthquake relief headquarters of Sichuan has activated a level-II response, the second highest in China's four-tier earthquake emergency response system.
After the quake, the Luzhou City has launched a level-I emergency response and sent personnel for disaster investigation and rescue.
Further rescue is under way.
