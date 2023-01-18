7.0 magnitude earthquake shakes east Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued

A strong earthquake shook eastern on Wednesday, with no damage immediately reported and no warning issued.

Some residents tried to escape from houses after the magnitude 7.2 earthquake.

The US Geological Survey said it occurred 60 kilometres (37.2 miles) deep under the sea, centred 150 kilometres (93.2 miles) northwest of Tobelo in North Maluku province.

No warning was issued by Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. The Pacific Warning Centre in Honolulu briefly said there was a potential threat to nearby Indonesian coasts but lifted the notice soon afterward.

Pius Ohoiwutun, a resident of Tobelo said that some people was running from houses when the quake shook.

I felt a little swaying as the lamps also said. Some people tried to escape from their houses, Ohoiwutun said on Wednesday.

A magnitude 6.1 quake also shook eastern earlier Wednesday morning. No damage was reported.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago and a home of more than 270 million people, is frequently hit by and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the Ring of Fire, an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Basin.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake on November 21 killed at least 331 people in West Java. It was the deadliest in since a 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi killed about 4,340 people.

In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia's Aceh province.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)