JUST IN
Pak govt officers forced to contribute 50% of their pays for Turkey relief
Israel says Palestinian militants fired rockets after raid
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Tajikistan near China border on Thursday
Pakistan seeks another bailout as economic and political crises worsen
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to arrive in Bengaluru for G20 finance meet
10 Palestinians killed, 102 injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers
Amid debate on Ukraine conflict, India to host event on Gandhian philosophy
Russian FM Lavrov to attend G20 Foreign Ministers' meet in India next month
China approves $700 mn loan to Pakistan: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar
India can achieve its goal of being carbon neutral much before 2070: IMF MD
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Pak govt officers forced to contribute 50% of their pays for Turkey relief
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

7.2-magnitude quake hits Tajikistan on Thursday, tremors felt in China also

An official in the region told Xinhua news agency that the earthquake across the border was felt strongly, but no immediate reports of casualties and losses have been received yet

Topics
Earthquake | Tajikistan | China

IANS  |  Dushanbe 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Tajikistan on Thursday and was also strongly felt in China's Xinjiang region.

An official in the region told Xinhua news agency that the earthquake across the border was felt strongly, but no immediate reports of casualties and losses have been received yet.

Currently, power supply and communication in Kashgar are normal.

Many counties and cities in Kashgar and nearby areas are within the 300-km radius of the epicentre.

A earthquake occured at 8.37 a.m., according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

The epicentre was monitored at 37.98 degrees north latitude and 73.29 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, according to the CENC.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Earthquake

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 11:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.