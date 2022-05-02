Belgian diplomats declared 'persona non grata' leave Russia: Reports

The employees of the Belgian Embassy in who have been declared persona non grata left the Russian capital on Sunday, Belgian media reported.

"Twelve embassy employees against whom this measure was taken have already returned to Belgium," a spokesperson of the Belgian Foreign Ministry told the Belga news agency on Sunday.

The diplomats and their family members left on a Belgian military transport aircraft since there are currently no regular flights between the two countries.

According to the foreign ministry spokesperson, the Belgian embassy in will remain open despite the reduction in its personnel.

In April, Belgian Ambassador to Moscow Mark Michielsen was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the decision of Brussels to expel 21 employees of Russian foreign missions in . In response, Russia declared the employees of the Belgian Embassy in Moscow persona non grata. They were ordered to leave Russia by May 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)