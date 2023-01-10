$9 bn pledged in support of Pak's flood recovery efforts: Guterres

UN Secretary-General said that more than $9 billion were pledged in support of Pakistans recovery efforts from the worst ever that hit the country last year.

The UN chief made the announcement following the Conference on Climate Resilient which was co-hosted by the government of and the UN in Geneva on Monday.

In a tweet, the Secretary-General said: "More than $9 billion were pledged at today's conference in support of Pakistan's flood recovery efforts. I thank the community for this example of solidarity in action."

Addressing reporters a press conference here, he also urged the community to reaffirm solidarity with and to support the country's reconstruction.

"If there is any doubt about climate loss and damage, go to Pakistan. There is loss. There is damage, and you will see our common future."

In the summer of 2022, a combination of heavy rains and riverine, urban and flash floodings has led to an unprecedented natural disaster in Pakistan.

According to official figures, the affected 33 million people, with more than 1,730 lives lost and two million housing units impacted.

Thousands of schools and hospitals were also damaged or destroyed.

The poverty rate in the country is estimated to steadily increase, pushing a further 9.1 million people below the poverty line.

"South Asia is one of the world's climate crisis hotspots -- in which people are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts than elsewhere," Guterres said.

He told reporters that the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming limit -- universally agreed as the only way to safeguard the planet and the future -- is increasingly unattainable.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during the press conference that his government has prepared a comprehensive framework plan for Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (4RF).

"The first part of the 4RF plan reflects the priorities for recovery and reconstruction, bearing in mind the minimum funding requirement of $16.3 billion, half of which is proposed to be met from domestic resources and the other half from our development partners," he added.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)