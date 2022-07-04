Active Covid-19 infections in Italy surpass 1 million after surge in cases

-
ALSO READ
Italy logs 35,000 new Covid cases on Friday, sees jump in infection rate
Italy's COVID-19 transmission rate rises for 4th consecutive week: Report
Sergio Mattarella re-elected as Italy's President with wide majority
Italy's inflation hits 6.8%, highest since 1990 on account of Ukraine war
Covid infection may increase risk of psychiatric disorders by 25%: Study
-
The number of active cases of coronavirus surpassed 1 million in Italy on Sunday, the result of a swift increase in cases over the last two weeks.
As recently as June 17, Italy had fewer than 5,75,000 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. On Sunday, that number totalled 1.01 million, an increase of more than 75 per cent in a span of 16 days.
The Ministry of Health has said the increases in the infection rate are mostly due to the Omicron-5 sub-variant of the virus.
Italy became the fourth country in the world to have more than 1 million active cases, following the United States, with 3.5 million, Germany, with 1.5 million, and France, with 1.4 million, according to data from the World Health Organization.
Eight of Italy's 21 regions and autonomous provinces are considered to be at high risk for the coronavirus, with the remainder considered at moderate risk.
The coronavirus transmission rate has been rising at a similar rate: the government reported on Friday that the rate rose for the fourth consecutive week, reaching 1.30 over the most recent period up from 1.07 a week earlier. A rate above 1.0 means a disease is in a phase of expansion.
The other main coronavirus indicators have also been on the rise in recent weeks, though not to the same extent as the infection rate and the transmission rate.
Daily mortality figures remain below 100, totalling 57 on Sunday. The number of patients in intensive-care units, meanwhile, has inched higher, reaching 291 Sunday, an increase of 16 from the day before. But those figures are less than a tenth of all-time highs set two years ago.
The latest increases come despite Italy having a largely successful vaccine rollout. Government data shows that as of Sunday, 90.1 per cent of residents over the age of 12 had been fully vaccinated. A total of 96.6 per cent of those residents are either fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months, a status seen as providing increased protection against the virus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU